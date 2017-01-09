Martin McGuinness resigns as Deputy First Minister

Martin McGuinness is to resign at 5pm today as Deputy First Minister of the Northern Ireland Executive in protest at the Democratic Unionist Party’s handling of a botched renewable energy scheme, Sinn Fein said.

DUP leader Arlene Foster has made it clear she is prepared to see Assembly elections rather than accede to the Sinn Féin demand that she stand aside as First Minister.

In a message to Mr McGuinness – before the announcement of his resignation – she said: “If he is playing a game of chicken, if Sinn Féin are playing a game of chicken, and they think we are going to blink in relation to me stepping aside they are wrong – I won’t be stepping aside. And if there is an election, there is an election.

“I take my directions from the electorate and certainly not from Sinn Féin,” she told her local paper, the Impartial Reporter in Enniskillen.

Ms Foster has agreed to two of Sinn Féin’s demands in relation to the renewable heat incentive (RHI) scheme - which it is now estimated could result in an overspend of up to £490 million (€565 million).

She has accepted the need for an investigation into the scheme and also the need to devise a system to try to claw back the estimated overspend. But again she has insisted she will not be stepping aside temporarily pending an interim report into the botched eco-friendly heating scheme.