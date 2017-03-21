Martin McGuinness dies aged 66

Former deputy first minister of Northern Ireland Martin McGuinness has died aged 66.

Mr McGuinness had been receiving treatment for a rare health condition.

Sinn Féin issued a statement shortly after 6am on Tuesday confirming that Mr McGuinness had died.

“It is with deep regret and sadness that we have learnt of the death of our friend and comrade Martin McGuinness who passed away in Derry during the night. He will be sorely missed by all who knew him,” said his friend and party president Gerry Adams.

“Throughout his life Martin showed great determination, dignity and humility and it was no different during his short illness,” he said.

“He was a passionate republican who worked tirelessly for peace and reconciliation and for the re-unification of his country. But above all he loved his family and the people of Derry and he was immensely proud of both,” he said.

“On behalf of republicans everywhere we extend our condolences to Bernie, Fiachra, Emmet, Fionnuala and Grainne, grandchildren and the extended McGuinness family,” said Mr Adams.

“I measc laochra na nGael go raibh a anam dílis.”

President Michael D Higgins also issued a statement early on Tuesday, praising Mr McGuinness’s contribution to the peace process.

“It was with great sadness that I have heard of the passing of Martin McGuinness, and on behalf of Sabina and myself, may I express our deepest sympathy to his wife Bernadette and to his family,” said Mr Higgins.

“The world of politics and the people across this island will miss the leadership he gave, shown most clearly during the difficult times of the peace process, and his commitment to the values of genuine democracy that he demonstrated in the development of the institutions in Northern Ireland.

“As President of Ireland, I wish to pay tribute to his immense contribution to the advancement of peace and reconciliation in Northern Ireland - a contribution which has rightly been recognised across all shades of opinion.”

Mr Higgins said as a colleague of Mr McGuinness’s for many years and having participated together in the presidential election of 2011, he and Sabina have appreciated his “warmth and his unfailing courtesy”.

“Our paths have crossed many times in recent years at official events, including most recently at the GPO for the 1916 commemorations, as well as in our celebrations of ‘the beautiful game’, at Glentoran and in France at the European Championships,” he said.

“In addition to his services in public life, as an inclusive believer in community in all its forms he will also be remembered for his warm support for Derry GAA and Derry FC, having been an outstanding, championship winning Football player in Derry’s U21 and senior teams.

“His death leaves a gap that will be difficult to fill. May he rest in peace.”

Former First Minister Arlene Foster offered her “sincere condolences, both personally and on behalf of our party, to the McGuinness family upon hearing the news of the passing of former Deputy First Minister Martin McGuinness”.

Ms Foster, whose refusal to stand aside over the Renewable Heat Incentive (RHI) scheme prompted Mr McGuinness to resign as Deputy First Minister thus triggering a political crisis, said “history will record differing views and opinions on the role Martin McGuinness played throughout the recent and not so recent past”.

“But history will also show that his contribution to the political and peace process was significant. He served the people of Northern Ireland as Deputy First Minister for nearly a decade and was pivotal in bringing the republican movement towards a position of using peaceful and democratic means,” she added.

“In recent years his contribution helped build the relative peace we now enjoy. While our differing backgrounds and life experiences inevitably meant there was much to separate us, we shared a deep desire to see the devolved institutions working to achieve positive results for everyone. I know that he believed that the institutions were the basis for building stability,” she said.

Ms Foster said they attended many joint announcements together and one that stuck in her mind was the opening of the Seamus Heaney Homeplace in Bellaghy, Co Derry. “He was a huge Heaney fan and I know he was particularly proud that the Executive was able to play a significant role in creating a lasting legacy to the poet he so much admired,” she said.

“Martin faced his illness with courage and, after stepping away from the glare of the public spotlight I sincerely hope he got the chance to enjoy the things he loved,” added Ms Foster.

“My sympathy, thoughts and prayers are with the McGuinness family today and I pray that God will draw near to them and sustain them in the days ahead.”