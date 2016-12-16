Martin McGuinness calls for Arlene Foster to stand aside

The Deputy First Minister Martin McGuinness has called on the DUP First Minister Arlene Foster to stand aside until an independent inquiry is conducted into the Renewable Heat Incentive scheme.

Politics shifted into potential Christmas crisis mode after Mr McGuinness issued his statement at teatime on Friday.

Mr McGuinness raised serious concerns about the credibility of the political process following allegations made by former DUP Minister Jonathan Bell over the running of the renewable heating scheme which potentially could result in an overspend of £400 million (€478m) over the next 20 years.

There was a quick response from the DUP on behalf of Ms Foster insisting she would not step aside. “Earlier today the First Minister received a phone call from the deputy First Minister. It was suggested the First Minister step aside for a period of time,” said a party spokesman.

“The First Minister will not be stepping aside, but instead is focused on ensuring the full facts about this issue emerge and proposals are brought forward which can make a significant reduction in the future financial burden the Executive would face,” he added.

“The First Minister does not take her instructions from Sinn Féin, but from the electorate,” he said.

Developing crisis

Mr McGuinness said he made his call to Ms Foster to stand down during a conversation on Friday afternoon, a move that has ratcheted up the sense of developing political crisis.

“I outlined my serious concern that the credibility of the political institutions is being undermined by the serious and ongoing allegations surrounding the design, operation, abuse and ending of the Renewable Heating Incentive Scheme,” he said.

“This includes allegations from a former DUP Minster that there was corruption,” he added.

“This scheme has directly impacted on the public purse. Taxpayers’ money wasted in this scheme needs to be retrieved,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

“It is my belief the only way to establish the truth, and rebuild the reputation of the institutions, is to urgently establish a fully independent investigation into this matter,” he said.

“In addition, I also said that, in the public interest, she should stand aside from the role as First Minister while that investigation is under way and at least until an initial assessment had been concluded into the veracity of all the allegations,” added Mr McGuinness.

“That is what I would do if I was in this situation. I asked the First Minister to take the time and consider this suggestion carefully.”