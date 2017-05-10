Martin blocks motion of no confidence in Minister over Garda Commissioner

Fianna Fáil leader Micheál Martin has moved to block a motion of no confidence in Minister for Justice Frances Fitzgerald.

His parliamentary party met on Wednesday night and discussed the revelations surrounding financial irregularities at Templemore Garda training college.

This follows the issuing of documentation by the head of Garda human resources John Barrett to the Public Accounts Committee.

Mr Barrett alleged senior gardaí were aware of the practice for decades but the irregularities were protected from scrutiny.

He also claims Garda Commissioner Nóirín O’Sullivan was informed in July 2015 of the scale of the problem at a two-hour meeting, however the commissioner insists the pair had a brief exchange over a cup of tea.

Several Fianna Fáil TDs expressed frustration with the constant revelations surrounding Ms O’Sullivan at their weekly parliamentary party meeting on Thursday night and urged the party leader to move to ensure she stands aside from her role.

Remove her

The party’s justice spokesman Jim O’Callaghan told the meeting he would remove her from office if he was minister for justice.

Mr O’Callaghan also said his confidence in Ms Fitzgerald was declining due to the recurring Garda scandals.

John McGuinness, a Fianna Fáil TD for Carlow-Kilkenny, told the meeting the party needed to stand shoulder to shoulder with local gardaí in their communities. However, he insisted that should not prevent Fianna Fáil taking action against the commissioner.

He said any normal Opposition party would move to place a motion of no confidence in the Minister for Justice for refusing to remove the commissioner from her role.

Mr O’Callaghan referred that question to the party leader, who warned against such a development.

General election

Mr Martin insisted such a move would result in the collapse of the confidence and supply arrangement and would cause a general election.

The party is expected to table a private notice question in the Dáil on Thursday seeking answers from the Ms Fitzgerald.

It has emerged in recent days that Ms Fitzgerald was not informed by the commissioner of the concerns regarding mismanagement of money in Templemore until October 2016.

This is despite the head of legal affairs in the Garda Ken Ruane informing Ms O’Sullivan of her legal obligation to inform the Minister in July 2015.

Speaking to reporters on Wednesday, Ms Fitzgerald refused to criticise the commissioner for this breach of communication.

The Minister said she acted promptly when Ms O’Sullivan did inform her of the contents of an internal audit.

“The Garda Commissioner has to make decisions on a daily basis on a whole range of operational matters and gets legal advice on many, many issues. Whether at a particular moment in time she gets advice to make a referral, it is her decision,” the Minister said.

She said the recent scandals surrounding the force have “deep roots, they’re cultural” which is why a broad review of the future of policing in Ireland is needed.

The Minister said the Templemore issue was “grave” and everyone is appalled at the depth of the scandal. “Many of the issues go back to 2008, 2009, 2010. Clearly there were procedures in places and abuses occurring which should not have happened.

‘Absolute change’

“There is a need for absolute change in terms of how the finances are managed and I think everyone is very clear on that now.”

However, she and Taoiseach Enda Kenny continued to defend the commissioner on Wednesday.

Mr Kenny said he could not stand over, nor could anybody else, a situation in which the issues raised were not identified factually and in full.

Mr Martin accused Mr Kenny in the Dáil of “trying to wash this thing away, day after day, week after week’’.

He said what was happening was completely untenable and unacceptable in the light of what had been heard.

Sinn Féin leader Gerry Adams said a lack of accountability was the key issue underpinning the Garda controversies and scandals and went to the heart of public disillusionment with the State’s agencies.