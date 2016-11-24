Mairead McGuinness confirms bid for European parliament presidency

Irish MEP Mairead McGuinness has confirmed she will run for European Parliament president, ending months of speculation.

Ms McGuinness told The Irish Times that she had been considering running for the position for some months, but decided that now was the opportune time to declare her candidacy following the news overnight that the current president, Martin Schulz, will not run for the post.

“I have both the experience and skills to run for this position. My experience of being a vice-president at the Parliament, the work I’ve done over almost ten years as an MEP has stood to me, and a number of approaches have been made to me over the last few months, asking me to run.”

Ms Mc Guinness is the second MEP to officially declare their candidacy to become the European People’s Party (EPP) nominee for European Parliament president, following Alain Lamassoure’s announcement earlier this year.

The other two candidates in the running are understood to be Italian MEP and former commissioner Antonio Tajani and former Slovenia prime minister Lojze Peterle. The current EPP chairman Manfred Weber has also not ruled out running for the post.

The EPP is due to hold an emergency meeting later on Thursday morning following confirmation from current president Martin Schulz that he will contest next year’s elections in Germany and will vacate the post in January.

A decision on the EPP candidate will be taken in mid-December.

Ms Mc Guinness said that suggestions that her nationality could be a disadvantage for the position amid concerns from other member states that Ireland is too close to Britain ahead of the forthcoming negotiations on Britain’s exit from the European Union were unsubstantiated.

“I do not see it as an issue at all. In an election campaign, this may be an argument that is put forward by some individuals, but I have made it clear that Ireland will be part of the EU 27 negotiations.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Ms Mc Guinness, who had breakfast with Brexit minister David Davis this week who was in Strasbourg for informal meetings on Brexit, said she had made her position clear to the secretary of state.

“Ireland’s issues are of course critical to us but we will negotiate under the umbrella of the EU 27. There will not be bilateral negotiations. There will be negotiations until the UK is Article 50. While I am an Irish member of this house I am very well aware and committed to European values and the EU perspective. The EU 27 will not be splintered on Brexit.”

The move by Mr Schulz, a Social Democrat (SPD), ends a standoff in the parliament over the top job between his Socialist and Democrats (S&D) bloc and the the centre-right European People’s Party (EPP).

After the 2014 election Mr Schulz agreed to stand aside halfway through the parliamentary term, though he sparked EPP annoyance in recent weeks by expressing his wish to stay on as parliament head.

In this he had high-level backing in Brussels from European Commission president Jean-Claude Juncker, an EPP candidate, who worked closely with the German.

Now Mr Schulz appears to have changed his mind, although it remains unclear what his role in German politics will be.

Various positions are available in the coming months: the foreign minister job in Berlin, or head of the SPD’s campaign in the May state election in his native North Rhine-Westphalia. Mr Schulz has also reportedly expressed an interest in being the SPD’s head of the party’s federal election bid in September 2017, although SPD leader Sigmar Gabriel has first refusal on the bid to unseat Chancellor Angela Merkel.

Mr Schulz will unveil his plans at a press conference on Thursday morning in Brussels.

As one of 12 vice-presidents of the 751-member parliament, the Irish MEP has built up a high profile and is well regarded within the EPP group.

Crucially, she has a good relationship with other groups in the parliament, a vital attribute for any nominee who will need the support of non-EPP MEPs to be elected.

Minister for European Affairs Dara Murphy, who is a vice-president of the EPP, said Ms McGuinness is a highly-qualified candidate who has his “full support and support of the Government” for the role.

As a founding member of the EPP group, Fine Gael has strong links within the European Parliament’s largest political group, which also includes German chancellor Angela Merkel’s CDU party.

Irish man Pat Cox was president of the parliament between 2002 and 2004