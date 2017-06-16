Máire Whelan’s appointment is ‘stroke politics’, says Fianna Fáil

The appointment of former Attorney General Máire Whelan to a senior judicial position has been described by Fianna Fáil as “a cynical political decision” and an example of “stroke politics”.

The party’s spokesman on Jobs, Enterprise and Innovation Niall Collins said the situation surrounding her appointment as a judge of the Court of Appeal “stinks to high heaven” and he called on Ms Whelan not to take up the appointment while so many questions remain unanswered.

Fianna Fáil supports the Fine Gael-led minority government under a “confidence and supply arrangement” whereby it supports the Government in Dáil votes or abstains.

However, the party’s justice spokesman Jim O’Callaghan said the party “won’t press the nuclear button” and call for a an election on the issue.

“The only people who can sort this out is the government of the day. If they don’t there will be consequences,” he told RTÉ’s Sean O’Rourke.

“The ball is in Leo Varadkar’s court”.

Cool heads

Mr O’Callaghan said that under the terms of the confidence and supply agreement between Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil there was a “no surprises” clause and he believed “this was sprung on us all.”

He added: “There needs to be cool heads. Leo needs to show leadership. The nomination must be revoked.

“The hypocrisy on this issue is breath taking.”

Mr O’Callaghan said Mr Ross had ridden in on an a white horse but was now “party to a stroke”.

“He needs to face up to his responsibilities.”

Mr O’Callaghan said the government had been “deeply misleading” in its description of the appointment.

“It is deeply troubling that three High Court judges didn’t have their candidacies considered.

He said that he did not think the Government should proceed with “this highly unorthodox nomination” as it “casts a long shadow on the judiciary” and was an example of cronyism.

If Ms Whelan had gone through the usual procedures via the Judicial Appointments Advisory Board then Fianna Fáil would not have a problem with the nomination, he said.

“The Fianna Fáil position is that the Attorney General should stand aside and the nomination should be withdrawn. The appointment should not proceed. This whole process was entirely inappropriate for the government.

“We will do something about it.”

The appointment, pressed by Enda Kenny in one of his last acts of office, is becoming increasingly controversial, given that it has emerged that three High Court judges had previously expressed an interest in the post. The Irish Times understands Ms Whelan, who has been Attorney General for six years, did not leave the Cabinet room when her nomination to the appeal court was discussed on Tuesday this week. Ms Whelan, who has not yet been formally appointed by the President, was a close ally of Taoiseach Enda Kenny, who publicly supported her during the aftermath of the Fennelly Commission, when she was strongly criticised. Independent Minister Shane Ross, who has denied accusations that he agreed to the appointment in return for the re-opening of a Garda station in Stepaside in his constituency. The Government spokesman was unable to say how the appointment had come about. He said Ms Whelan was nominated in accordance with the Constitution and because she was “available and qualified”. The Department of Justice said the Judicial Appointments Advisory Board (JAAB) had not recommended anybody for the post. Ms Whelan is a member of the board.

Mr Collins, who is Fianna Fáil’s former justice spokesman, told RTÉ’s Morning Ireland that there is an established procedure for judicial appointments which had been completely circumvented. He asked about reported applications for the position from three other judges which, he said, went directly to the Attorney General’s desk.

“Was that information disclosed to the Cabinet? Was it discussed? Why were the Tánaiste and Shane Ross only informed of this move prior to the Cabinet meeting?” he asked.

The controversy over the appointment of the Attorney General Máire Whelan to a senior judicial position was a “test” for the Taoiseach Leo Varadkar, according to the deputy leader of Sinn Féin, Mary Lou McDonald.

“The appointment hasn’t been finalised. He needs to lead from the front,” she told Newstalk “Breakfast”.

Obvious problem

Ms McDonald said the question remained about what the Taoiseach knew and when he knew about the plan to appoint Ms Whelan to the position. “It should have been obvious that there was a problem with the appointee sitting at the table.”

Ms McDonald said she was not casting aspersions at the ability of Máire Whelan, just at the manner in which the appointment was made.

Ms Whelan, who has not yet been formally appointed by the President, was a close ally of Taoiseach Enda Kenny, who publicly supported her during the aftermath of the Fennelly Commission, when she was strongly criticised.

The manner of Ms Whelan’s nomination is likely to be raised in the Dáil next week.