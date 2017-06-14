Máire Whelan appointment described as ‘directly political’

The appointment of outgoing Attorney General Máire Whelan as a judge on the Court of Appeal has been described as “directly political” by Fianna Fáil leader Micheál Martin.

Ms Whelan’s appointment was announced by the Government on Tuesday, filling a vacancy arising from the retirement of Mr Justice Garrett Sheehan in March 2017.

Speaking in the Dáil after Taoiseach-in-waiting Leo Varadkar was nominated, Mr Martin said it was essential that the “controversy” was addressed.

“The excuse that there were no qualified applicants is clearly false given that the last application process closed nearly six months ago, and there was no public advertisement of this vacancy,” Mr Martin said.

“Given the controversies which the outgoing attorney has been involved in and the findings of the Fennelly report, the rushed and unusual manner of the appointment to which Deputy Varadkar and all of his colleagues agreed is at best squalid.”

Ms Whelan was criticised by the Fennelly Commission, which examined the recording of phone calls at Garda stations and raised concerns about inconsistencies in her evidence in its report.

Mr Martin also said Minister for Transport Shane Ross had “now agreed to the most directly political appointment in nearly a quarter of a century”, despite having “once insisted on removing politics from such appointments”.

On Tuesday, it emerged Minister for Justice Frances Fitzgerald had sought a list of candidates from the Judicial Appointments Advisory Board (JAAB) that would be suitable to fill the Court of Appeal vacancy.

However, a Department of Justice spokesman said the board reported it was not in a position to recommend a person for appointment to the vacancy and the Government then nominated Ms Whelan.

Ms Whelan, as Attorney General, is on the board of the JAAB.

She had served as Attorney General since 2011 and was originally a Labour Party nominee.

However, she was seen as being close to outgoing Taoiseach Enda Kenny, who reappointed her last year when Fine Gael formed a minority government without Labour.