Local councillors to get increases in pay and allowances

Councillors are to receive a pay increase and an increase in their annual allowances under plans by Minister for Housing Simon Coveney.

The Local Authority Members’ Association (LAMA) sent a letter to all its members advising them of the changes.

Cllr Bobby O’Connell, the association’s general secretary, said the fixed allowance available to councillors will be increased to a maximum of €5,000.

Currently, members can avail of between €2,286 and €2,667 per annum to cover expenses incurred when on duty.

It is currently unvouched, but Mr Coveney said the new allowance would be a vouched system to bring them in line with Oireachtas members.

In addition, a new municipal district allowance of €1,000 per annum will be introduced.

Additional work

Mr O’Connell wrote: “It will reflect additional work carried out and expenses incurred by elected members within this new structure, which was given statutory effect under the local government reforms of 2014.

“This allowance will be available to elected members of authorities which have Municipal Districts.

“This new allowance will not be available to elected members of other authorities or to any elected member while they are in receipt of the existing allowance payable to Cathaoirligh of Municipal Districts.”

This follows a move by Minister for Social Protection Leo Varadkar to allow councillors to access a range of social welfare benefits, including the State pension and maternity benefits.

Mr Varadkar introduced an amendment to the Social Welfare Bill at Committee Stage which would address the anomaly where councillors pay PRSI but get no access to benefits.

The move allowed public representatives to secure the same entitlements as self-employed people.

This included access to the State pension, widow pension, maternity benefit and paternity benefit, as well as the invalidity pension. There was also an extension of treatment benefit for dental, optical and hearing care.