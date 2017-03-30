Live: Gardaí may have ‘deliberately’ input wrong breath test figures, committee hears

Members of An Garda Síochána could have “deliberately” recorded incorrect figures on breath tests that did not actually happen, the Garda Commissioner has said.

Appearing before the Oireachtas Justice Committee to answer questions on the latest controversy to hit the force, Nóirín O’Sullivan apologised for failures in the road breath test system over the past decade.

Fianna Fáil’s Jim O’Callaghan asked what the wrongdoing was in regard to the breath tests that Ms O’Sullivan was referring to in her apology. Mr O’Callaghan asked if members had “dishonestly” entered false breath test data.

He asked if it was done in error or if “someone picked a number and just entered a number”.

While Ms O’Sullivan said An Garda Síochána had yet to fully get to the bottom of what happened, she said: “It may well be the case that members deliberately put figures into the system that were not correct figures.”

“We haven’t got to the bottom of what we have got” she said.

Ms O’Sullivan is accompanied by Deputy Commissioner John Twomey, Deputy Commissioner Donal O’Cualain, Assistant Commissioner Michael Finn who is in charge of roads policing, and the Chief Administrative Officer Joe Nugent.

In an opening statement, Ms O’Sullivan said: “On behalf of An Garda Síochána, I sincerely apologise for the grave mistakes and wrongdoing during the last decade that have led to the two controversies we are here today to discuss.

Live stream

“Those mistakes and wrongdoings are unacceptable in policing terms, unacceptable in ethical terms, unacceptable in terms of public trust, and, most critically, unacceptable to the advocacy and support groups involved in road safety and to those who were wrongly brought to court.

“They have raised serious issues about how we managed the service, how certain gardaí operated on the ground and their supervision. Given the scale of these issues, they can’t simply be blamed on one individual or one area. It is a collective failure. From top down to bottom up.

“This falsification is not confined to traffic data. I will ensure that the people responsible at all levels will be held to account.”

Mr Finn said the Garda “mislead the public in terms of our data”. Mr O’Callaghan asked if data may have been inflated by different Garda divisions seeking to outdo each other.

Mr Finn said there was “never a desire for Garda regions to compete with each other”, adding: “There was never a competition between regions or Chief Superintendents.”

Policing Authority

Mr O’Callaghan asked why the Policing Authority was not informed of the issue and Ms O’Sullivan said it was a “complete oversight”.

“It was a complete oversight. It was notified to the department.”

Mr Twomey has said the Authority was not notified because of an administrative error on his behalf. Mr Twomey said An Garda Síochána only received the final figures in breath test discrepancies this March.

Independent TD Clare Daly asked why Ms O’Sullivan would not take responsibility for the errors. Ms O’Sullivan replied: “I have never said I would not take responsibility for this. I am taking responsibility for this.”

She said the gardaí had “put in place corrective actions that make us a better service” since the problem first emerged in 2014.

Ms Daly asked if Ms O’Sullivan was aware of the concerns raised by the Medical Bureau of Road Safety.

Ms O’Sullivan said she did not know, and Mr Finn said the engagement with the bureau was largely a procurement issue. The bureau said it raised concerns about a discrepancy between the stocks of breath testing kits and the number of tests recorded as being carried out by An Garda Síochána.

“Their procurement department was talking to our procurement department,” Mr Finn said. Ms Daly asked how other Garda figures of 400,000 checkpoints could be trusted.