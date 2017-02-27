Live: Charleton tribunal into McCabe case gets under way

The tribunal of inquiry into alleged Garda malpractice around whistleblower Sgt Maurice McCabe has begun.

Mr Justice Peter Charleton began making an opening statement at 9.30am at Dublin Castle rather than beginning the substantive work of the tribunal.

The tribunal will then take time to gather the material it deems relevant to its terms of reference.

It is only after that process has been progressed that applications for legal representation will be heard from interested parties.

The tribunal will investigate how the Garda force reacted to Sgt McCabe and his whistleblowing, specifically whether former Garda commissioner Martin Callinan planned a smear campaign to discredit him.

It will also examine whether Mr Callinan’s successor, Garda Commissioner Nóirín O’Sullivan, knew of that alleged campaign or participated in it.

Ms O’Sullivan has stated she did nothing wrong and has resisted calls for her to step aside while the tribunal is ongoing.

Tribunal chairman Mr Justice Charleton has surprised many by the speed at which the first sitting has been organised.

The Disclosures Tribunal said when legal representation had been put in place, the opening statements of counsel would be heard, which will effectively begin the substantive public hearings.

Late last week, the chairwoman of the Policing Authority, Josephine Feehily, said she had “a degree of confidence” the Garda could reform at the pace needed while its commissioner was dealing with a tribunal investigating allegations against her.

Nine months

Fianna Fáil’s Justice spokesperson Jim O’Callaghan said on Monday he believed the Commission of Inquiry could be completed within nine months.

“If people are prepared to cooperate it should be able to get it done,” Mr O’Callaghan told Newstalk Breakfast on Monday.

The fact that some of the key participants are members of the gardaí will mean that as servants of the State they will not be actively seeking to undermine the Tribunal, he said.

Mr O’Callaghan pointed out that the Finlay and McCracken Tribunals were both completed in six months and given the specific remit of this Inquiry he felt that this too would lead to a timely conclusion.

He added that Fianna Fáil had the same ‘degree of confidence’ in the Garda Commissioner Nóirín O’Sullivan as Josephine Feehily, chair of the Policing Authority.

Mr O’Callaghan said he thought the Garda Commissioner should give her evidence in the early part of the Tribunal, adding that he also believed the tribunal should be televised due to public interest.

He dismissed concerns about participants ‘playing to the cameras’ and pointed out that the Dáil has been televised for some time and people are used to it and even bored by it.

Denied

The Government has said Ms O’Sullivan has denied the allegations against her and is entitled to a fair process. Ms O’Sullivan has repeatedly sais she had no knowledge of or involvement in any alleged smear campaign.

Fianna Fáil sources on Sunday repeated the party stance that the position of the Garda Commissioner is one for Ms O’Sullivan herself to assess.

A senior party figure, however, said the recent comments by Ms Feehily added a “new dimension” and show it is important that oral hearings at the tribunal begin soon.

It is alleged in a protected disclosure made by the former head of the Garda press office Supt David Taylor that he was instructed by senior Garda management to negatively brief the media and others about Sgt McCabe.

Before he became a whistleblower, Sgt McCabe had been the subject of an allegation that he sexually assaulted a colleague’s six-year-old daughter.

The matter was investigated by the Garda and the Director of Public Prosecutions directed no prosecution should take place.

The allegation was made in late 2006 and the DPP directed a few months later that no prosecution should take place.

Sgt McCabe began his whistleblowing in 2008, at first into alleged Garda malpractice in the Cavan-Monaghan division.

The tribunal will seek to establish whether senior Garda members ran a campaign to undermine Sgt McCabe by briefing the media and others about the 2006 allegations against him.