Live: Bertie Ahern appears before Seanad Brexit committee

Former taoiseach Bertie Ahern is appearing before a special parliamentary committee to discuss the implications of Brexit for Ireland.

Mr Ahern said that he believes a longer-term solution is “doable”, but also that there will be challenges, some enormous.

He has identified the achievement of a trade deal between the EU and Britain post-Brexit as one of the biggest challenges.

Without a trade deal there would be no Brexit agreement, he said. Forty-four per cent of all British goods were sold into the EU at this time, with 16 per cent of all EU products exported into the British market place.

“It is undoubtedly the case that if a trade deal is reached then a transitional period of a number of years will have to be put in place post-March 2019 so as to allow any new trading arrangements to take effect between the EU and Britain,’’ he added.

“Business people need to be certain of the rules governing any trading environment.’’

Mr Ahern explained to the Committee that the border issue with Northern Ireland will also pose difficulties, especially if Britain leaves the Customs Union.

He said the only two options open if that happens were if the British government and EU negotiated some kind of special arrangement to ensure borders remained open.

He said that a second option would be placing the border between Northern Ireland and England, rather than between north and south.

The former Fianna Fáil leader outlined to the committee the implications for Ireland, some of which he believes will be positive.

He cited four necessities that seemed to have met wide agreement: no return to a hard border; the maintenance of the common travel area; the peace process cannot be jeopardised; and the Good Friday Agreement must be upheld.

“The Irish peace process is being supported in a very concrete sense by countries around the world,’’ he added.

“This includes the USA, Canada, Australia and New Zealand.’’

He said the EU was a peace process in itself and stakeholders supporting the EU should do more to reiterate that important political point to the people of Europe as often as they could.

Mr Ahern also stressed the importance of the tone of the language used in the Brexit negotiations.

He said he welcomed the fact that it was now “more conciliatory’’ than was the case in the aftermath of the British referendum in June of last year.

“This is extremely important because inflammatory language is most unhelpful when governments are engaged in sensitive international negotiations,’’ he added.

“It is easier to dock a ship in calm waters than it is if there is gale force wind blowing over its bow.’’