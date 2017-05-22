Leo Varadkar threatens to abolish ‘help to buy’ scheme

Leo Varadkar says he will abolish the “Help to Buy” scheme for first time buyers if it is shown to increase house prices.

Launching his manifesto for the Fine Gael leadership, Mr Varadkar said he would replace a key policy of his main rival, Minister for Housing Simon Coveney.

Live video: Varadkar launches policy document as part of campaign

The money saved from scrapping the income tax refund would be used to set up a fund to incentivise older people to move out of larger homes.

More to follow....