Leo Varadkar says he will ban public sector strikes in ‘essential’ areas

Leo Varadkar says he will introduce legislation banning public sector workers from striking in essential services if elected Taoiseach.

Launching his manifesto for the Fine Gael leadership, he said the Oireachtas would identify key public and security services that would be protected from strikes .

However, this would only happen following a Labour Court recommendation that would be legally binding on staff and employers.

Mr Varadkar mentioned air traffic control as one of the essential public services - as well as transport services such as the Luas - that might be precluded from strike action following a Labour Court recommendation.

He said it could also “include emergency services where it is a matter of life and death”.

Public service trade unions, which were meeting Monday for the start of talks on a new pay deal, said they would oppose any such ban.

Barnard Harbor of the Impact trade union described Mr Varadkar’s proposals as “disproportionate”.

Explaining his policy plans, Mr Varadkar also said he intended to issue water charges refunds this year if elected Taoiseach.

In another manifesto pledge, he said he would abolish the “help to buy” scheme for first time buyers if it was shown to increase house prices.

Mr Varadkar said he would replace a key policy of his main rival, Minister for Housing Simon Coveney.

The money saved from scrapping the income tax refund would be used to set up a fund to incentivise older people to move out of larger homes.

Tax reform

Mr Varadkar commits to reducing the marginal rate of income tax to 50 per cent and says that public sector pensions should be put on a “more sustainable footing”.

In addition, the Universal Social Charge (USC) would be merged with PRSI to make a new system of social insurance.

On Brexit Mr Varadkar wants a free trade agreement between the EU and Britain.

He says he will seek a special arrangement for Northern Ireland “which will respect the democratic vote of people living in the North”.

“We will argue for Northern Ireland to remain in the Single Market, Common Agricultural Policy, Interreg, Erasmus and other programmes.”

He also favours amending the national debt target from 45 per cent of GDP to 55 per cent of GDP, and use the greater leeway for increased infrastructural programme.

On abortion, he said he would favour abortion in circumstances where the health of the mother was at risks, as well as for fatal foetal abnormalities, but he did not want “abortion on request”.

Mr Varadkar said, however, he did not want his personal views to dictate Government policy, adding that if he was party leader there there would be a free vote in Fine Gael on the issue.