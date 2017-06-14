Leo Varadkar nominated for position of Taoiseach in Dáil

Leo Varadkar has been nominated for Taoiseach by Enda Kenny in the Dáil.

Mr Kenny, outgoing Taoiseach, said the Minister for Social Protection represented a “modern, diverse and inclusive Ireland’’ and spoke for it like no other.

“It is an Ireland where each person can fulfil their potential and live their dreams,’’ he added.

He said having worked closely with Mr Varadkar throughout his political career, he was confident he would carry out the role of Taloiseach with energy, integrity and skill. He said from his deep involvement with the young Fine Gael movement as a young student to his election to Fingal County Council in 2004, and to his election to the House in 2007, he had demonstrated the drive and commitment required to succeed in politics.

Seconding the nomination, Dublin Rathdown TD Josepha Madigan said the office had been occupied by many great men and now it was passing from one to another. “Leo Varadkar is of his time,’’ she added. “He is a leader for the Ireland of today, open, decent compassionate.’’

Fianna Fáil leader Micheál Martin said it was “a very special day for Deputy Leo Varadkar.

“In becoming Taoiseach he has both fulfilled his clearest ambition and secured the most important role in our parliamentary democracy. His family and loved ones have every right to be immensely proud of him and his achievement.”

A pledge to make Ireland a “republic of opportunity” and a limited Cabinet reshuffle will be Leo Varadkar’s first acts after becoming taoiseach today.

Discussions were continuing on a possible reorganisation of some departments late last night as Mr Varadkar and his aides sought to prepare for a ministerial reshuffle.

In his first address to the Dáil as taoiseach, expected in the early afternoon, Mr Varadkar will focus on the need to remove barriers to education and employment and his desire to make it easier to foster personal innovation and ambition.

He will say his goal is for Ireland to be “a republic of opportunity” and cite reducing child poverty as a personal priority. The Fine Gael leader will also outline his response to Brexit.

Mr Varadkar will stress the need to invest in capital infrastructure as the economy continues to improve, with a focus on housing and health.

Mr Varadkar is considering restructuring the Government to improve how the minority administration operates and to prepare Fine Gael for a push towards “at least” 65 seats at the next election.

The Cabinet reshuffle is not expected to include widespread changes among the members of the existing Cabinet, but changes to department structures and a reassigning of portfolios.

After six years as taoiseach, Enda Kenny yesterday chaired his final Cabinet meeting, at which a decision was taken to reopen Stepaside Garda station in Shane Ross’s constituency and to appoint Attorney General Máire Whelan to the Court of Appeal.