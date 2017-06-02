Leo Varadkar ‘honoured’ to be elected Fine Gael leader

Leo Varadkar said he is ’honoured’ to be elected the next leader of Fine Gael. He received 60 per cent of the overall vote. Some 70 per cent of the parliamentary party, 55 per cent of the councillors and 35 per cent of the members voted for the Dublin West TD.

The Minister for Social Protection said he is ready for the challenges the position brings.

Mr Varadkar said he will honour agreements with Fianna Fáil and with the Independent Alliance.

He has said that Brexit is the most pressing priority. “As regards Britain, it has always been the view of the party that Britain should not be punished.” He said in a hard Brexit, Ireland will be a loser.

Early tallies. @simoncoveney with clear lead among the membership. 65 to 35 I'd say. pic.twitter.com/sMwmVLACff — harrymcgee (@harrymcgee) June 2, 2017

Mr Varadkar said Fine Gael will hold true to its values. He said he would not let those who supported him down.

Mr Varadkar praised Minister for Housing Simon Coveney for running a spirited and principled campaign. He said he was in admiration of Mr Coveney’s honour, talent and patience. Mr Varadkar said he would be a passionate and dedicated leader who would govern for all people.

His election has proved prejudice has no hold in this Republic, Mr Varadkar said. He said this is a country that judges a person on their action and character not their origin or identity. He hoped his victory would allow children to dream big.

Mr Coveney said this has been a fantastic process for the Fine Gael party. It became an opportunity to look at the party in the mirror and examine how it can bring Fine Gael forward. It was time for unity and not division, Mr Coveney said.

Mr Coveney said Mr Varadkar is a worthy winner of the contest. He had the potential to be a huge success for the party and broaden Fine Gael’s horizons, Mr Coveney added. He promised to work side by side with Mr Varadkar to make Fine Gael stronger.

Enda Kenny is set to remain Taoiseach for the coming days. The new Fine Gael leader will need to hold talks with the Independent TDs supporting Fine Gael and also with Fianna Fáil on maintaining the confidence and supply agreement which underpins the Government.

The Dáil will then vote to elect a new Taoiseach. After that, the expectation is that the new Taoiseach will reshuffle the Cabinet.