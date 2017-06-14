Leo Varadkar becomes youngest ever Taoiseach

Leo Varadkar has signed his warrant of office and assumed the role of Taoiseach.

The 38-year-old Fine Gael leader was nominated for the role by his predecessor Enda Kenny and following a Dáil vote, he travelled to Áras an Uachtaráin where his appointment was confirmed by President Michael D Higgins.

He will now return to Leinster House where he will finalise the appointment of his Cabinet before returning to the Áras where his ministers will receive their seals of office before a first Cabinet meeting.

Mr Kenny said Mr Varadkar (38) represented a “modern, diverse and inclusive Ireland’’ and spoke for it like no other. He is the youngest person to hold the office since the foundation of the State.

“It is an Ireland where each person can fulfil their potential and live their dreams,’’ he said.

Mr Kenny said having worked closely with Mr Varadkar throughout his political career, he was confident he would bring energy, integrity and skill to the role of Taoiseach.

He said from his deep involvement with the young Fine Gael movement as a young student to his election to Fingal County Council in 2004, and to his election to the House in 2007, he had demonstrated the drive and commitment required to succeed in politics.

Seconding the nomination, Dublin Rathdown TD Josepha Madigan said the office had been occupied by many great men and now it was passing from one to another.

“Leo Varadkar is of his time,’’ she added. “He is a leader for the Ireland of today, open, decent compassionate.’’

Fianna Fáil leader Micheál Martin said even Mr Varadkar’s most ardent supporters had to strain themselves to claim he had more than a modest policy record as a minister.

LIVE

“They ultimately had to resort to claiming for him policies which had clearly been initiated by others,’’ he added. “In fact, there was almost something indecent about the attempt to snatch credit from James Reilly for the few bright spots in his time as minister for health.’’

Right-wing

Mr Martin said it was certainly true Mr Varadkar’s views would be significantly more right-wing on most economic topics than the centre-ground consensus.

“In last year’s negotiations, his approach was very distinct from that of his colleagues,’’ Mr Martin added.

Mr Martin also said it was “a very special day” for Mr Varadkar.

“In becoming Taoiseach he has both fulfilled his clearest ambition and secured the most important role in our parliamentary democracy. His family and loved ones have every right to be immensely proud of him and his achievement.”

Sinn Féin leader Gerry Adams challenged Mr Varadkar to adopt the approach of former Fianna Fáil taoiseach Albert Reynolds and to “do the right thing” on the North. Mr Adams also said he feared “Mr Varadkar will drag this Government to the right”.

He criticised his tenure as minister for health and noted his recent campaign against social welfare fraud.

However, he said: “I think he is a decent man. I wish him well.”

Mr Adams provoked sustained laughter when he said: “I do not know him well though he and I once attended the same pilates class...We couldn’t get the former taoiseach to stretch as far as that.”

Labour leader Brendan Howlin said it was a very proud day for Mr Varadkar personally, his partner Matthew, parents and all friends and family.

“For a gay man, for the son of a migrant, to be elected Taoiseach of this country is an important step,’’ he added.

But the House should not see Wednesday’s events as the end of the story.

Deeply flawed

Labour, he said, would continue to oppose Mr Varadkar’s Government, adding the programme for government and the confidence and supply agreement underpinning it were deeply flawed documents.

“At a high level, they retain a wrong and short-sighted commitment to spending one-third of all available funding on tax cuts at a time when our public services badly need investment,’’ he added.

Members of Mr Varadkar’s family including his parents Miriam and Ashok Varadkar, his sister Sophia and his mother’s sister Cora sat in the distinguished visitors’ gallery during the two-hour debate on his nomination. Mr Varadkar’s adviser Brian Murphy also sat in the gallery.

All members of the Cabinet were in the chamber with the exception of Minister for Children Katherine Zappone.

Discussions were continuing late last night on a possible reorganisation of some departments as Mr Varadkar and his aides sought to prepare for a ministerial reshuffle, which is not expected to feature widespread personnel changes.

After six years as taoiseach, Enda Kenny yesterday chaired his final Cabinet meeting, at which a decision was taken to reopen Stepaside Garda station in Shane Ross’s constituency and to appoint Attorney General Máire Whelan to the Court of Appeal.