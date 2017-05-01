Leo Varadkar and Emmanuel Macron meet at Paris rally
French presidential candidate is front-runner to win next weekend’s election
Leo Varadkar and Emmanuel Macron at an election rally in Paris.
Fine Gael TD Leo Varadkar met the French presidential candidate Emmanuel Macron at an election rally in Paris at the weekend.
The Minister for Social Protection attended the rally in a personal capacity. It was held a week before polling, was attended by thousands of people.
Mr Varadkar (38) met the centrist candidate – who is 39 – towards the end of the rally and posted a photograph of the meeting on his Twitter and Facebook accounts.
In the Twitter post, he wrote: “Bon chance M Macron. For a stronger France is a stronger Europe. ”
Earlier at the rally, Mr Varadkar also met the former presidential candidate Segolene Royal and tweeted that there was an “amazing atmosphere” there.
Mr Macron, the front-runner, will face Marine Le Pen, the leader of the French anti-immigrant party Le Front National in the second, and decisive round, of the elections next weekend.
Polls show him running well ahead of Ms Le Pen with French voters.