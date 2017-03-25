Leinster House to put security screening in place this year

Security arrangements at Leinster House are to be enhanced later this year, Ceann Comhairle Seán Ó’Fearghaíl has said.

Under the new procedures, everyone entering the Leinster House precinct will have to pass through a machine similar to those used in airports.

Mr Ó’Fearghaíl told The Irish Times he understood people may be concerned about the potential for a situation here similar to what occurred in London this week. However, he said strong security provisions are already in place in the Houses of the Oireachtas and will be enhanced by the summer.

“We have a strong and effective system in place but we accept this needs to be kept under consistent review.”

Minister for Social Protection Leo Varadkar has called for a review of security in light of the attack at Westminster this week. He told reporters the security checks in place in Dublin were “much less than it would be in any other parliament I have ever visited”.

Similar protocols

The Ceann Comhairle said other parliaments he had visited had similar protocols to Leinster House in place.

The Houses of the Oireachtas are staffed by military police, internal security officers and gardaí.

Mr Ó’Fearghaíl said there was always the possibility something could go wrong, but he believed it was important the Houses of the Oireachtas remain accessible to the general public.

“It is very important that the people’s parliament is not turned into a fortress as well. I have to say the security in place compares pretty favourably to parliaments in other places. I am quite proud of the security.

“You can’t legislate for, or provide for, every eventuality. What you have got to have is a response of highly trained, core people charged with security of premises.

Verbally attacked

“That is what we have, three elements – gardaí, staff and military staff – and there are very effective lines of communication between all three.”

A number of measures were taken in 2015 to enhance security after Minister of State for Health Catherine Byrne was verbally attacked by a member of the public in Leinster House. These included a special entrance for visitors to the Dáil and Seanad, increased lighting at the Kildare Street entrance and a maximum of five visitors being introduced by a member.

A Houses of the Oireachtas document also suggested TDs and Senators be held responsible if one of their guests engaged in disorderly conduct. Groups should not be allowed to “loiter” around the halls of Leinster House, it said.