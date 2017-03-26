Labour to publish paper on State’s Brexit options

The Labour Party will issue a detailed policy paper on Monday setting out dozens of contingency options for the State in the wake of Brexit.

The party is to portray its paper as the first serious effort by any Irish political party to address the multiple and complex issues facing the State once the UK begins the process of leaving the EU.

Ahead of the paper’s publication, party leader Brendan Howlin criticised the lack of detail or nuance in the Government’s approach to the issue.

“The Government has published a priorities paper that is mostly pictures and blank pages, with only four pages of actual text.

“In contrast, we are publishing a 40-page document that contains 20 concrete actions the Government should be taking,” he said.

“Every party has been talking about Brexit, but only Labour is proposing tangible actions that would protect Ireland against a hard Brexit.”

The proposed actions focus on the domestic economy.

The paper calls for a €1 billion “rainy day” fund from 2019, and the setting up of a €250 million Brexit Trade Adjustment Fund, to directly support businesses suffering from trade upheaval.

It also calls for the suspension of State aid rules for two years from the date of Brexit.

“There must be a Brexit early warning system put in place, and [a] revised regional action plan for jobs to take account of Brexit,” said Mr Howlin.

The party has also called for a trade deal between the EU and the UK, or, at the very least, a transitional arrangement between the two.

Hard Brexit

Mr Howlin said: “In the worst-case scenario of a hard Brexit, Ireland must be prepared with contingency plans for a hard Border, and an arsenal of funding available to support those worst affected.

“We will need new transport connections to Europe, and major changes in our ports and airports.

“Ireland faces its greatest challenge since the Emergency, and now is the time for focused action.

“The Oireachtas EU affairs committee should hold public hearings on the impact of Brexit on the EU treaties, and the status of the English language in the EU should also be guaranteed.”