Labour ‘got no reward’ for same-sex marriage referendum - Alan Kelly

Labour’s Alan Kelly has said the party got no reward for its leading role in the passing of the referendum on same-sex marriage.

“I have to say out straight, I don’t think the Labour Party got any electoral bounce out of delivering an absolutely life-changing event for thousands and thousands and thousands and thousands of people,” said Mr Kelly on Wednesday’s Inside Politics podcast.

Mr Kelly said issues on the liberal agenda such as abortion and same-sex marriage were “part of the party’s DNA” but “not the only component”.

“For me the most important part of being a Labour TD is that people who are working get a good quality of life,” he said. “For me that is the numero uno as to why you are a Labour TD.”

On his thwarted attempt to contest the party leadership, he said he still feels it was wrong that he was not allowed to run against Brendan Howlin.

“I was very disappointed at the time, I didn’t think it was fair or appropriate, I never will. I think the membership had a certain view and they weren’t allowed be part of that and I think that was wrong. I’ll always think that was wrong,” he said.

Asked how his leadership would contrast with Mr Howlin’s, he said he and the party leader “have very close views on many things”.

“But my focus certainly is always and will be on the quality of life of working people. It’ll always be on the practical examples of how you can demonstrate change to them. All other issues while important, are secondary.”

Mr Kelly said Labour’s role should be to represent “people who are working” and to promote placing “a premium on work” and “putting bread on the table”.

He described Anti-Austerity Alliance TD Paul Murphy’s success at Sinn Féin’s expense in the 2014 Dublin South-West byelection as the start of a populist “race to the bottom” in Irish politics.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Populism is what’s foremost in many deputies’ minds,” he said. “The only way you can fight that is putting out arguments that are better, real and truthful.”