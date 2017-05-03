Kevin ‘Boxer’ Moran to take over as Minister of State at OPW

Independent Alliance TD Kevin “Boxer” Moran is to take over as Minister of State at the Office of Public Works in June.

Mr Moran will replace Sean Canney, as per an agreement reached between the two men during the discussions on the formation of Government.

The two colleagues flipped a coin and agreed Mr Canney would occupy the portfolio first.

Mr Canney said he enjoyed his time as Minister but the agreement made would be honoured.

He said an official date had not been agreed but it would take place in the first week of June.

The Independent Alliance is to hold a press conference on Thursday afternoon outlining its achievements during the first year of Government.