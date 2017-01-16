Kenny urged to boycott St Patrick’s Day Trump meeting

Taoiseach Enda Kenny should boycott the traditional St Patrick’s Day White House ceremony as a protest against Donald Trump’s policies, AAA-PBP TD Richard Boyd Barrett has said .

He speaking at a press conference in Dublin on Monday and was joined with other groups to announce a protest against Mr Trump’s statements and policies at the Central Bank plaza in Dame Street, Dublin, at 5 pm next Friday to coincide with the inauguration ceremony.

He said Enda Kenny should follow up on his “absolutely accurate statement’’ last year that the president-elect was dangerous and racist.

“He should not go to Washington and essentially play the stage Irishman and legitimise what Donald Trump represents,’’ Mr Boyd Barrett added.

“It would be a very powerful statement to say he would not offer a symbolic gesture of friendship when Trump has set out such a dangerous and divisive agenda.’’

Mr Boyd Barrett said the State would have to have “business type’’ meetings with the Trump administration after his inauguration.

Party colleague Ruth Coppinger TD said it would be interesting to see whether parties like Fianna Fail and Sinn Fein would participate in the St Patrick’s Day “charade’’.

Mr Boyd Barrett said Mr Trump was not an anti-establishment figure.

“He is the vile face of the most right wing part of the political establishment,’’ he added.

Ms Coppinger said the inauguration would be the focal point of protest for tens of thousands of people in America.

“They will be protesting against his racism, sexism, anti-woman and anti-worker policies,’’ she added.

Rita Harrold, of Reproductive Rights Against Oppression, Sexism (ROSA) said Mr Trump’s election had emboldened anti-choice and anti-women groups across the US.

“Women are not taking this threat lying down and have organised a major march on Washington to defend their rights,’’ she added.

John Molyneux, secretary of the Irish Anti-War Movement, said having an “unstable, far right racist misogynist nationalist at the head of the world’s biggest military machine, and with his finger on the nuclear button, was a major threat to the world.

Lucky Khambule, of the Movement of Asylum Seekers, said the fact an “unapologetic racist and sexist’’ would occupy the most influential office in the world should be opposed by all who believed in basic decency and human dignity.