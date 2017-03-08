Kenny to raise new US travel ban in meeting with Trump

Taoiseach Enda Kenny has confirmed he will raise issues with the new US travel ban during his upcoming meeting with US president Donald Trump.

The ban is the Mr Trump’s second attempt at blocking entry to the US from Muslim majority countries after the first edition was blocked by judges within weeks of its implementation in January.

The revised order comes into force on March 16th, the day the Taoiseach is due to meet Mr Trump.

Mr Kenny previously spoke out against the original travel ban and voiced strong disagreement with the measure. The revised version will bar entry to the country from Libya, Iran, Syria, Somalia, Sudan and Yemen.

He will attend the annual St Patrick’s Day meeting with Mr Trump and vice-president Mike Pence in the White House on March 16th, and Mr Kenny told reporters on Wednesday that he will ensure the travel ban is brought up in discussions.

“Obviously I’ve commented on this in public before, and obviously I will speak to both the president and the vice president about it when I arrive in Washington,” he said.

A total of 29 Government Ministers will travel to 27 countries to engage in trade negotiations in line with next week’s festivities so it was no coincidence that the Taoiseach chose to unveil Ireland Connected, the State’s new trade and investment strategy up to 2020, ahead of the visits.

The plan envisages a 26 per cent growth in indigenous exports over the next three years, along with an extra 30,000 jobs in the tourism sector and a 27 per cent increase in the number of foreign students studying in Ireland.

In recognition of future uncertainties posed by Brexit, the strategy also aims to “intensify and diversify” 80 per cent of indigenous export growth to areas outside the UK market, which is currently the destination for over a third of such exports.

Mr Kenny stood beside Minister for Transport Shane Ross during the announcement, with the latter joking that he will order a Cabinet reshuffle while all other senior Ministers are out of the country next week: “John Halligan will move to health”, he quipped.

The Taoiseach also addressed questions on the commission of inquiry into the handling of abuse allegations in the southeast healthcare region following on from reports on the ‘Grace’ case.

He reiterated the commitment from Minister of State with responsibility for Disabilities Finian McGrath to revise the terms of reference of the inquiry so that other potential victims can be included.

“I want to make this clear: the Government and Minister McGrath are quite open to having this commission of investigation deal with other cases,” he said, adding that the ‘Grace’ case will be dealt with “as a priority” first.

He continued: “As evidence comes in and new information becomes available the Government is quite willing and quite open that it be extended.”