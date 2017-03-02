Kenny to raise Brexit on St Patrick’s Day visit to Washington

The US Congress should hold discussions with the European Parliament on the issue of Britain’s withdrawal from the European Union, Taoiseach Enda Kenny has said.

Mr Kenny was in Brussels on Thursday for a series of meetings on Brexit. He met Donald Tusk, president of the European Council, Michel Barnier, the European Council’s Brexit negotiator and Antonio Tajani, the European Council president.

Speaking after his meeting with Mr Tajani, Mr Kenny said he intends to raise Brexit with senior figures in Washington when he visits for the annual St Patrick’s Day programme later this month.

Mr Tajani has also indicated that he is willing to meet with members of the US Congress, said Mr Kenny.

“When I go to America and I speak to the American administration – President Trump, vice-president Pence, Speaker Ryan and so on – that it is important the American Congress should have discussions and opportunities to talk things through with the European Parliament and the president (Mr Tajani) is willing to travel to America to help with that process,” said the Taoiseach.

“From my part, in speaking to the American administration, not only do you speak as symbolic of the contribution that Irish people have made to America, but also as the leader of a small European country that has been transformed by European Union participation and that there is so much that can be done between the European Union and the United States.”

‘Political challenge’

He described Brexit as a “huge political challenge” and said that discussions with Britain must be orderly.

“I had a good meeting with President Donald Tusk and we discussed the question of the future of the European Union but also a number of issues in particular in relation to Brexit and our specific concerns in regard to the Border, the peace process, Northern Ireland, and the relationship with the United Kingdom.”

Mr Kenny said that a special clause should be included in the final Brexit settlement that would allow Northern Ireland speedy admittance to the EU in the event of Irish unity in future.

The Taoiseach said this was in line with provisions of the Belfast Agreement, also known widely as the Good Friday Agreement.

“The Good Friday Agreement contains the opportunity to put in these negotiations language that has already been agreed in internationally binding agreement, that at some future time were that position to arise, that if the people by consent were to form a united Ireland that that could be a seamless transfer as happened in the case of East Germany and West Germany when the Berlin Wall came down.

“We want that wording of the Good Friday Agreement input into these negotiated outcomes.”

He also said Ireland has a “special status” in the Brexit talks.

Mr Tajani said he understood the “deep political, economic and historical ties that link Ireland to the UK”.

“Brexit will be a particular challenge for Ireland and it has two main issues. Ireland must ensure that its economic links to the UK are protected. Secondly, it must ensure that the terms of the Good Friday Agreement, which has given peace in Northern Ireland, are included in any future agreement between the UK and the EU.”