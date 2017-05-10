Kenny to meet FG parliamentary party for first time since summit

The Fine Gael parliamentary party is to meet tonight.

It will be the first such meeting Taoiseach Enda Kenny has attended since the European Council summit at the end of last month.

The summit saw the European Council agree on its opening stance for the Brexit negotiations.

Mr Kenny said he would tell the parliamentary party of his intentions regarding his leadership of Fine Gael after that summit.

It is not expected, however, that Mr Kenny will do so tonight because of a number of political events this week.

These include an address by Michel Barnier, the EU’s chief Brexit negotiator, to a joint sitting of the Dáil and Seanad tomorrow, and a gathering of the European People’s Party, the centre-right grouping to which Fine Gael belongs, in Wicklow on Thursday and Friday.