Kenny stresses special Irish situation in talks with Brexit negotiator

Taoiseach Enda Kenny again stressed the special situation of Northern Ireland and the Government’s determination to retain the Common Travel Area between Ireland and the UK when he met the EU’s chief negotiator on Brexit, Michel Barnier, in Dublin yesterday.

Mr Barnier is visiting European capitals in preparation for the commencement of formal negotiations with the British government next spring on the terms of Britain’s exit from the EU.

The French politician also had meetings with Minister for Foreign Affairs Charlie Flanagan and Minister for Justice Frances Fitzgerald.

Mr Barnier, who took office on October 1st, will lead the EU’s technical negotiations with the UK once the exit mechanism is triggered under article 50 of the Lisbon Treaty. Although he works for the European Commission, Mr Barnier will operate under the political direction of the European Council, the body of all EU heads of government.

Historical ties

In a statement issued after the meeting in Government Buildings, the Taoiseach said Mr Barnier had “a strong appreciation of our close historical, political and economic ties with the UK, and also knows of our strong commitment to EU membership”.

Mr Kenny said he had emphasised to Mr Barnier Ireland’s “unique set of priorities with regard to Brexit, and the many complex issues relating to Northern Ireland, the Common Travel Area and the depth of our economic and trade relationship with the UK”.

He said Mr Barnier outlined “his thoughts about the process and how negotiations might be handled”.

A statement from Mr Flanagan emphasised the Government’s position on the North and the Border, “stressing the central importance of this dimension to everyone on this island”.

Sympathetic

A Government source said Mr Barnier was “conscious of and sympathetic” on the question of the North and the Border, and was eager to work with the authorities here to find a solution in the eventual agreement between the UK and the EU.

It is understood Ireland is keen to ensure an Irish official is on Mr Barnier’s team, which is expected to expand to about 30 in the run-up to Brexit.

There was no announcement of any Irish appointment in the wake of yesterday’s meetings.

Fears about a “hard Brexit”, fuelled by the comments of British ministers, continued to spook the currency markets, though sterling recovered some ground yesterday after heavy falls.

In the House of Commons yesterday, British prime minister Theresa May underlined that she was willing to forego full access to the single market in order to establish immigration controls from EU countries.

She said her government would work to secure the best deal for Britain.