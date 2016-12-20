Kenny sends condolences to families of victims of ‘barbaric attack’ in Berlin

Taoiseach Enda Kenny has described the incident at a Christmas market in Berlin that killed 12 people and injured 48 others as a “barbaric attack”.

German authorities are sifting for clues into what they called a “probable terrorist attack”. Police were questioning a suspect arrested near the scene whom they believe to be the driver of a truck that rammed into crowds at the market in the heart of west Berlin on Monday evening.

Mr Kenny said such an act of violence had no place in society and constituted an attack on “our fundamental values”.

“On behalf of the Irish Government, I extend my condolences to the families of those killed,” he said.

Minister for Foreign Affairs Charlie Flanagan also extended his sincere condolences to the families of the victims.

“Our thoughts are also with those injured in this appalling incident,” he said.

“I am horrified by the loss of life in Berlin this evening.

“Ireland stands in solidarity with Germany. ”

Mr Flanagan said Irish citizens in Berlin should follow the advice of local authorities and make contact with their families who might be concerned.

He advised anyone concerned about Irish citizens in Berlin to call (01) 408 2000.