Kenny’s final Saturday as Taoiseach spent at McKee Barracks

Enda Kenny was in jovial spirits as he spent his last Saturday as Taoiseach at McKee Barracks in Cabra.

Mr Kenny arrived fashionably late for the naming ceremony of the recently refurbished Army Equitation School Arena which was given the title of the WT Cosgrave Arena. Heavy showers poured down as the Mayo man turned up just before 1pm.

However, nothing could dampen the Taoiseach’s mood as he told equestrian Capt Geoff Curran, “I used to ride myself”.

Also present was former Taoiseach and son of WT Cosgrave, Liam Cosgrave, who recently turned 97 and Minister with Responsibility for Defence Paul Kehoe.

Chief of Staff of the Defence Forces Vice-Admiral Mark Mellett DSM was also in attendance at the event. Photograph Nick Bradshaw

The Taoiseach grinned widely alongside Mr Cosgrave as photographers swooped in to get some parting shots of the country’s leader, which was followed by a horse jumping display and a look at the school’s horses. Mr Kenny made no public speech or comments at the event, chatting briefly with chief of staff of the Defence Forces vice-admiral Mark Mellett and members of the equestrian team.

Mr Kehoe, who has declared his support for Leo Varadkar as the new leader of the party, said Mr Kenny must be commended for bringing the country “back from the abyss”.

The Army Equitation School was founded in 1926 to promote Ireland and the “Irish Horse”. This came about following representations by Judge William Wylie of the Royal Dublin Society to WT Cosgrave, then president of the executive council.

Enda Kenny and entourage at the arena in McKee Barracks. Photograph: Nick Bradshaw

The Department of Defence says the Army Equitation School continues today with the same mission of promoting the Irish horse with army mounts and riders participating at an international level.

Capt Curran and Ringwood Glen were part of Ireland’s Nations Cup winning team in Norway two weeks ago while are due to represent the country in another Nations Cup competition next month.

“ It was a great opportunity for me and for the school to be part of winning a Nations Cup team,” said Capt Curran.