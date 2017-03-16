Kenny removes reference to ‘last’ visit as Taoiseach from US speech

Fresh questions have been raised about Taoiseach Enda Kenny’s leadership intentions after a line was removed from a speech he was due to give at a dinner in Washington on Wednesday.

An original version of the speech contained a line that said: “On this night - my last with you as Taoiseach. . .”

The line was removed from a revised version of the speech circulated ahead of the annual Ireland Funds dinner.

Asked during a press conference why the line had been taken out, Mr Kenny told reporters: “Because it shouldn’t have been in there. That’s why.”

He said: “I’ve already explained to my own parliamentary party my intention and how I intend to go about that.”

A spokesman said that the speech that was issued initially was not approved by the Taoiseach “hence the requirement to reissue the correct speech”.

At the same press conference, Mr Kenny has rejected a claim by Brexit campaigner Nigel Farage that he described US president Donald Trump as “racist”.

Asked about Mr Farage’s call on the Taoiseach to apologise for the “vile things” he said about Mr Trump last year, Mr Kenny said: “I did not refer to the person, the now President, as being racist. My comment was in respect of his language.

“Language and words can be used by people in many regards.

“My comments was when he was running as a candidate in respect of the election to be held.”

Last May Mr Kenny accused Mr Trump, then one of the candidates for the Republican presidential nomination, of using “racist and dangerous” language.

Pressed on the issue by reporters in Washington, the Taoiseach said: “I’m not into English classes. The language that was used (by Mr Trump) on that occasion was in my view not that language that I would use but it was not related to his personality.

“I haven’t come to America to answer to Nigel Farage. I am proud and privileged to be the leader of the Irish Government.

“I’m responding to an invitation sent by the president of the United States and I’m happy to go to the White House to continue the traditional connection between Ireland and the United States symbolising the contribution Irish people have made over many centuries and the fact that we want to continue with that.

“I’ve nothing further to say in respect of comments made by Mr Farage.”