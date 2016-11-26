Kenny plans to stay as Taoiseach until 2018, sources indicate

Several people close to Enda Kenny believe he intends to remain as Taoiseach and leader of Fine Gael until at least 2018.

Staff in Government Buildings, who last summer believed Mr Kenny would step down as Taoiseach in the spring or summer of next year, have come to believe he intends to stay for much longer than was expected when the Government was formed nearly seven months ago.

Several sources, some of whom are in daily contact with the Taoiseach, say they believe his resolve to stay on in office has hardened in recent months.

They say he believes the instability that would likely result from his resignation would be damaging to the country as the Government faces the challenges of Brexit, the Trump presidency in the United States and the associated economic issues.

While none would confirm the Taoiseach had discussed the matter with them, people in several roles in Government Buildings, the wider Government apparatus and Leinster House say their perception of Mr Kenny’s intentions has changed in recent months.

Hints

Mr Kenny has delivered a series of hints about his intentions. Earlier this week he said he hoped as Taoiseach to receive the pope when he visits in 2018. In recent weeks he has also said those hoping to succeed him as leader needed to be patient.

Some Fine Gael backbenchers have openly criticised Mr Kenny’s leadership and repeatedly called on him to name a date for his departure. They believe the longer he stays as party leader, the worse the outcome of the next election will be for Fine Gael, and they have discussed putting down a motion of no confidence at a parliamentary party meeting.

Last night one of them said Mr Kenny needed to step aside “in the interests of Fine Gael, by next summer at the latest”.

In April next year Mr Kenny will become the longest serving Fine Gael taoiseach, surpassing John A Costello’s six years and one month in office.

He is unlikely, however, to beat the record of WT Cosgrave, the first taoiseach (though the term was not used then) of the Irish Free State after independence in 1922. The first leader of Cumann na nGaedheal – forerunner of Fine Gael – led the government for nine years and three months.