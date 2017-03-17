Kenny hints he will stay as Taoiseach until NI executive is formed

Speculation about Taoiseach Enda Kenny’s future continued on Friday as he suggested that he would not step down until a government has been formed in Northern Ireland.

Speaking at the St Patrick’s Day Parade in New York, Mr Kenny said he had a number of priorities on his agenda.

“My first priority is to put in place the executive in Northern Ireland. We have no government or devolved authority in Northern Ireland. I hope that the parties that are elected will accept the responsibility of putting together an executive within the three week period,” he said.

This was “fundamentally important” in terms of the Brexit negotiations that were about to commence, he added.

“The voice of Northern Ireland and the voices of Northern Ireland have to be heard through that executive.”

Mr Kenny also defended his decision to invite US president Donald Trump to Ireland, saying he was “very happy” to extend the invitation.

“In respect of the invitation to the president, it is normal courtesy in our country that if you receive an invitation from somebody you return that invitation at another time. I said to the president I would be very happy to invite him during the course of his presidency.”

He said he had a “very engaging, very constructive” discussion with the US president.

“Donald Trump is the democratically elected president of the United States. Before I came to meet with him I said my intention was to work with... the new administration to the mutual benefit of both countries.”

He continued: “I had a very engaging, very constructive discussion, not just with the president but with the vice president Mike Pence, general John Kelly and other members of his team and we hope to follow through very constructively on those matters.”