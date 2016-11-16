Kenny has ‘no plans at present’ to meet Trump in US

Taoiseach Enda Kenny has “no plans at present” to meet US president-elect Donald Trump when he visits the US this month.

Mr Kenny will be travelling to New York and San Francisco for a trade mission at the end of the month.

A Government spokesman confirmed Mr Kenny had not sought a meeting with Mr Trump when in the United States.

The Taoiseach has been criticised for congratulating the president-elect on his election success.

Mr Kenny had previously criticised Mr Trump’s “racist and dangerous” campaigning.

Last week, “on behalf of the Government and the people of Ireland”, the Taoiseach offered his “sincere congratulations” to Mr Trump, expressing his confidence that “under his leadership our bilateral relations will continue to prosper.”

Mr Kenny also congratulated Mr Trump’s running mate Mike Pence, who has Irish ancestors.

The Taoiseach and Mr Trump had a telephone conversation in which Mr Trump extended an invitation to the White House for St Patrick’s Day next year.

Meanwhile, a protest is to be staged this Thursday at the US embassy in Dublin against Mr Trump’s election.

People before Profit TD Richard Boyd Barrett said his success was a shocking wake-up call for the whole world.

“Trump has won the election by stirring up base hatred and prejudice against immigrants, ethnic minorities, Muslims, women and LGBT people,” he said.

“He has deliberately whipped up racism, sexism and other forms of divisive prejudice – scape-goating vulnerable and oppressed groups - in an effort to divert legitimate public anger against economic inequality, poverty, low pay and other social ills.

“His refusal to disavow support from violently racist groups such as the Klu Klux Klan and some of the most reactionary elements in US society will encourage those groups and lead almost certainly to more racist, sexist and homophobic attacks.

“His selection of extreme right winger, Steve Bannon, as chief strategist, and his plans to massively ramp up the US military machine, are extremely alarming and represent a serious threat, not just to people in the United State, but to the whole world.”