Kenny denies Government considered martial law

Taoiseach Enda Kenny has denied the Government considered enforcing martial law if strike action by gardaí proceeded.

Mr Kenny told media on Friday morning it was never contemplated or discussed by the Cabinet.

He said: “I met with the Minister for Justice and the Garda Commissioner, senior Garda management and the Minister for Public Expenditure and Reform on Monday and while contingency arrangements are a matter for the commissioner in the context of the day-to-day running of the gardaí let me assure you and confirm to you that the question of martial law ie the army being on the streets on this country was never contemplated and never raised.”

Martial law would have seen the army police the streets while rank-and-file gardaí took industrial action.

On Thursday some Garda Representative Association (GRA) executive members briefed gardaí that additional derogations allowing some members to work during the strike had been introduced. This came after the association claimed the Government said it would otherwise have to introduce martial law.

The Taoiseach welcomed the decision by the GRA and the Association of Garda Sergeants and Inspectors to postpone their strike, which was scheduled to take place on Friday.

Mr Kenny said the Government would reflect on the recommendation of the Labour Court and said the unions should also be given the space and time to do so.

Mr Kenny said: “The Government fully respects the Labour Court and we will reflect on its findings.

“I would make the point that the recommendations of the Labour Court are now going to be put to ballot to the members of the GRA and members of the AGSI and they deserve the time and the space to reflect on that ballot when it comes before them.”