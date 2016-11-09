Kenny congratulates Trump ‘on behalf of people of Ireland’

Taoiseach Enda Kenny has said he does not believe Donald Trump’s election as US president will affect Ireland’s relationship with America.

The Taoiseach had previously criticised Mr Trump for using “racist and dangerous” comments during his campaign.

However, Mr Kenny today offered Mr Trump “sincere congratulations” on his election victory and said he is confident the relationship between Ireland and the US will “continue to prosper”.

In a statement, Mr Kenny also said: “We think today of Hillary Clinton, a friend to Ireland who fought such a tough campaign.”

The Taoiseach also said “democracy always brings its own outcomes”.

“On behalf of the Government and the people of Ireland, I am pleased to offer our sincere congratulations to Donald J Trump on his election as the 45th President of the United States, ” the statement said.

“Ireland and the United States have enjoyed a very close and warm relationship for many generations and I am confident that under his leadership our bilateral relations will continue to prosper.

“We are all acutely conscious of the particular responsibility of the United States for leadership and engagement across the globe in our endeavours to address shared challenges. I look forward to working with the new administration in the time ahead in the cause of international peace and security.”

Mr Kenny also said the government will continue to work towards immigration reform in the US.

“I also intend to work closely with the new Administration and newly elected United States Congress to pursue comprehensive immigration reform, an issue that is so important to tens of thousands of Irish people who are making a major contribution to America,” the Taoiseach said.

“I also want to congratulate the President-Elect’s running mate, Mr. Mike Pence, on his election as Vice-President.

“The Vice President-elect is a proud Irish American who spent many summers in Ireland as a child.

“The Government looks forward to working closely with our new colleagues in the White House. In the meantime, the Government will continue to engage actively and constructively with the administration of President Obama, until he completes his term on January 20th.”

‘Best wishes to the American people’

President Michael D Higgins said he would convey his “best wishes to the American people” on the election of Donald Trump on as US president, and outlined a wait-and-see stance on how Trump’s policies emerged in coming weeks.

“I don’t think it would be appropriate for me to comment on statements made during what was a particularly not-very-policy-oriented campaign in some respects but of course as President of Ireland I would be conveying the best wishes to the American people for the new president and the period of presidency,” Mr Higgins said.

The President was speaking at a part-Irish funded site for clearing landmines and unexploded munitions from the Vietnam War in Quang Tri province.

“Over the next few weeks, governments will have an opportunity of dealing in detail with the different, if you like, consequences that will flow but we have yet to hear what the policy profiles will be in relation to geopolitics, in relation to international trade, in relation to employment, in relation to a whole series of issues,” said President Higgins.

The president has previously strongly criticised Mr Trump for inciting racism and for playing on fear about migration.

“So I think all of us will be interested in hearing the first outlines of the policies for the next few years,” said President Higgins.

Minister for Foreign Affairs Charlie Flanagan, who is also in Vietnam on the state visit, expressed his best wishes on behalf of the government.

“I look forward to working with him. I believe it’s important that the very special relationship between Ireland and America continue. I look forward to an early visit by president Trump to Ireland,” he said.

During the campaign, Mr Flanagan warned his colleagues in the Fine Gael parliamentary party to refrain from making disparaging remarks about Mr Trump, after Mr Kenny accused him of using “racist and dangerous” language.

I believe it’s important that we continue to foster very good relations between Ireland and America. We offer our full support to President Trump and look forward to working with him constructively, with particular reference to the important issues like the Irish diaspora in the United States of America and other issues of tremendous importance,” said Mr Flanagan.

“I think it’s important now that we all work together. The election is complete and I believe that it’s important that we have a very constructive and positive relationship, as we have had in the past with the United States,” he said.

Minister for Social Protection Leo Varadkar said he was surprised by the result. However he said the relationship between Ireland and America was stronger than who holds office at a particular time.

Mr Varadkar said the Government is determined to work with President-elect Donald Trump to ensure economic and cultural links remain.

Asked if he was disappointed Hillary Clinton did not win Mr Varadkar said that was democracy. “The American people voted and voted in big numbers and they have elected Donald Trump as President. We accept that and respect that.”

