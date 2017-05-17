Kenny ‘almost certain’ to trigger leadership contest at FG meeting

Enda Kenny is “almost certain” to trigger the Fine Gael leadership contest at the weekly meeting of TDs and senators Wednesday evening, according to friends of the Taoiseach.

Mr Kenny has said he would address the leadership question at the Fine Gael party meeting.

Sources close to Mr Kenny said they firmly believed the long awaited leadership contest would begin this week.

“Unless he has changed his mind since yesterday,” a source said of Mr Kenny

The Fine Gael parliamentary party is scheduled to meet in Leinster House at 5.30pm this evening. Mr Kenny usually speaks at the outset of the meeting.

Fine Gael deputy leader James Reilly said he believed Mr Kenny would make his intentions known tonight.

“I believe he is a man of his word,” he told RTÉ radio.

Mr Reilly added that he was not in favour of special broadcast debates in the leadership campaign.

Tánaiste and Minister for Justice Frances Fitzgerald has said she will reveal whether she plans to run for leader of Fine Gael after Taoiseach Enda Kenny makes an announcement on his future

Asked about her intentions on Wednesday morning, Ms Fitzgerald said: “There is no vacancy at present, we have to wait and see what the Taoiseach has to say later this evening and I’ll make my own position clear then.”

Candidates are to be compelled to sign up to a “fair play contract” that will attempt to keep the contest to succeed Mr Kenny as party leader clean.

A document will be drawn up by the party hierarchy over the coming days if Mr Kenny stands aside as party leader on Wednesday.

One person who spoke with Mr Kenny in recent days on the matter said the Taoiseach, while not being specific, gave the impression his departure is imminent. He has told friends he will make “an announcement” at the meeting but even Cabinet Ministers were unsure of the Taoiseach’s intentions yesterday.

Sources said Mr Kenny had been ignoring calls from party officials in recent days. “He’s battening down the hatches,” said one figure.

‘Fair play contract’

Preparations for the forthcoming contest are stepping up a gear, however, with the party’s executive council discussing the procedure for what is expected to be a three week process on Tuesday night.

Party sources told The Irish Times the so-called “fair play contract” will prohibit candidates from using methods the party deems unacceptable, such as distributing opinion polls with disputed methodologies.

The move follows on from the distribution of polls by supporters of Minister for Housing Simon Coveney which sought to assess the levels of support for Fine Gael if the party was led by Mr Coveney or his rival for the leadership Minister for Social Protection Leo Varadkar.

Although Mr Coveney’s supporters stood over the data, those in Mr Varadkar’s camp have disputed the findings.

The plan will be drawn up by the Fine Gael ethics committee, a group of senior party officials tasked with managing the leadership race. Its contents will not be settled until after Mr Kenny stands aside.

It was announced last night that Mr Kenny will attend the centenary commemoration of the Battle of Messines in the first World War. He will visit the site on his way back from a trade mission to the United States on June 7th.