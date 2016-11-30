Judicial appointments Bill may not be heard over possible charge on State

A Bill proposing to establish a commission to make judicial appointments may not be heard because it could impose a charge on the State.

Fianna Fáil’s spokesman on justice Jim O’Callaghan’s proposed legislation was to be discussed by the Oireachtas committee on justice on Wednesday morning.

However Mr O’Callaghan was informed late on Tuesday that the Bill could not be heard by the committee.

It is understood the measures will impose a charge on the public purse, which Opposition TDs are prevented from doing, and therefore the legislation cannot be heard.

The Bill aims to establish an appointments commission made up of 12 members who would recommend persons for appointment to the bench.

The Government accepted the legislation when it went through the House last month.

The Department of Justice has stressed they are not objecting to the hearing of the Bill but it is understood the Oireachtas may need more time to consider the financial implications if any.

The committee is meeting in private session to consider how to proceed.

Minister for Justice Frances Fitzgerald is expected to publish the general scheme of a Bill on judicial appointments next week.