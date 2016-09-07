John Halligan threatens to resign over Waterford hospital services

The Independent Alliance is to hold an emergency meeting with Fine Gael onWednesday on the issue of hospital services in Waterford, with Junior Minister John Halligan threatening to resign.

Minister for Health Simon Harris, Minister for Finance Michael Noonan and Minister for Housing Simon Coveney are meeting their Independent colleagues this evening.

The Irish Times reported on Wednesday that an inquiry granted to Junior Minister John Halligan as his price for supporting the Government has questioned the existing level of services at his local hospital instead of recommending increased services, as he expected.

Mr Halligan has cancelled all ministerial appointments today to deal with the issue, with sources saying he is ready to leave Government if a second catherisation laboratory is not given to University Hospital, Waterford.

The main request from Mr Halligan for entering government was for a second catherisation laboratory at the hospital, but Fine Gael could only commit to an “independent clinical review” which would examine the needs of the population and the workload of the current laboratory.

The hospital review recommends against the expansion of cardiac care services, which was previously described by the Waterford Independent TD as a “formality”.

The Irish Times understands that the report raises the prospect of transferring an existing high-tech cardiac facility from Waterford to Cork.

Sources, however, said that Mr Harris will not close services on foot of the report.