John Halligan says mobile cath lab for Waterford a ‘big step’

Minister of State John Halligan has confirmed University Hospital Waterford (UHW) will get a mobile catheterisation lab to help with cardiology waiting lists.

However, the Waterford TD says although “this was a big step forward”, he will continue to campaign for a permanent second cath lab, a facility used to examine patients with serious heart problems.

The Minister for Training, Skills and Innovation threatened to resign last year from Government after failing to secure the upgrading of cardiac facilities, but did not go through with it.

On Friday, Mr Halligan said in a statement an agreement had been reached after negotiations between the Independent Alliance and Minister for Health Simon Harris.

“Consultants in the southeast sought the mobile lab as a counter-proposal to the HSE’s plan to outsource patients to Cork,” he said.

A plan to send almost 350 patients in Waterford to Cork for treatment under an initiative aimed at defusing controversy over cardiac services in the southeast was reported this week.

Additional funds

It is dependent on additional funds being made available to treat the cardiac patients at Cork University Hospital.

Medical staff in Waterford are opposed to the plan.

“I have been aware of this plan for some time and have been vigorously fighting against it, as was the entire Independent Alliance, and we made our position clear in our talks with Minister Harris.

“We would not settle for services being moved out of Waterford. While this is by no means the end of the campaign for improving cardiac services in the southeast, it is a big step forward,” he said.

Mr Halligan said Mr Harris had also agreed to increase investment in the Waterford hospital to allow for longer opening hours to use the existing cath lab, and a further review.

“What I would hope is that this review will demonstrate the need for the second lab,” he said.

Rolling situation

“Locating the mobile lab at UHW will ensure we don’t have a rolling situation where the overflow waiting list in Waterford is systematically referred to Cork.”

Mr Halligan said there was a waiting list of 773 patients, some of whom have been waiting up to two years for a diagnosis.

“The objective here is to help people having to wait six, seven months, up to a year, for an appointment,” he told RTÉ’s News at One.

“You have to welcome any progress that takes patients off the waiting list. Reducing waiting lists is the main issue.”

The South East Patient Advocacy Group (SEPAG) said it welcomed the announcement but it was “only a temporary solution to a permanent problem”.

The group said it did not accept the move would help to reduce waiting lists, and nor would it deliver 24/7 cardiac care.

The group said its planned protest on Saturday would go ahead as scheduled, starting at at 2pm in Ballybricken Co Waterford.