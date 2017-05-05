Jean-Claude Juncker says English language is ‘losing importance in Europe’

European Commission president Jean-Claude Juncker, who was at the center of a clash with UK prime minister Theresa May this week, has said the English language is losing its importance.

Mr Juncker won applause for his remarks to a conference in Florence on Friday. “I’m hesitating between English and French. But I’ve made my choice,” he said. “I will express myself in French because slowly but surely English is losing importance in Europe. ”

Juncker was speaking as the European Union prepares for negotiations on the terms for the UK’s withdrawal from the bloc, to commence after the British general election on June 8th.

Ms May this week accused “some in Brussels” of trying to interfere in the British election, after remarks reportedly made at a dinner she hosted in Downing Street with EU officials, including Juncker, was leaked to a German newspaper.

“Despite the successes and despite the growth, our British friends have decided to leave the EU, which is a tragedy,” Juncker said in Italy. “They are abandoning the European Union and this is a difference that will be felt over the next few years.”

English gradually replaced French as the main language of communication in European institutions after 2004 with the arrival of former eastern bloc states.

It is an official language in Ireland and Malta, meaning that it will still be used after the UK withdraws in 2019, though Mr Juncker, who is also fluent in French, German and Luxembourgish, signaled half-jokingly on Friday that French will be used more after Brexit.

Mr Juncker, explaining his choice of French, referred to France’s presidential election on Sunday, adding that “I would like them to understand what I’m saying”.

– Bloomberg