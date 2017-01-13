James Reilly referred to gardaí by SIPO over election donation

Fine Gael’s deputy leader James Reilly has been referred to gardaí by the Standards in Public Office Commission.

The State ethics watchdog confirmed it has sent 66 general election candidates to gardaí for failing to return the required statutory documentation.

Mr Reilly’s file was referred because he failed to prove a donation in excess of the amount allowed was returned.

Under rules set by Sipo rules candidates can accept €1000 from a donor in a calendar year but only €200 in cash.

Responding to the announcement Mr Reilly said he had delegated some of the work when serving as a Minister and admitted the oversight was his fault.

The former minister for children said he had forgot to give the receipt but insisted he has handed the €800 back. He said: “I apologise. It is nobody else’s fault but myself,” he told RTÉ radio.

Mr Reilly, who was appointed as a Senator by Taoiseach Enda Kenny last year, accepted €1,000 cash and has failed to demonstrate if the money was returned.

Sipo has also referred Carol Hunt, who is a special advisor to Minister for Transport Shane Ross but ran as a candidate for the Independent Alliance, to gardai.

This is for failing to complete her election expenses statement appropriately.

The figures also show Fine Gael spent €2.77million on the general election campaign.

This included €440,000 on advertising and €252,747 on market research. The party lost 20 seats in the 2016 general election campaign, which has since been heavily criticised.

Fianna Fail spent €1.69 million and the Labour party spent €1.08 million. Sinn Féin spent just over €650,000.