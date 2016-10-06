‘Irish Times’ poll: Early election unlikely to lead to any big change in Dáil make-up

Analysis: Majority believe current minority arrangement is good for the country

Stephen Collins

Fianna Fáil think-in in Carlow: Despite the drop in support the poll is still encouraging for the party. It is well ahead of Fine Gael across much of the country and among farmers

An early election would not lead to a significant change in the make-up of the Dáil, according to the latest Irish Times/Ipsos MRBI poll. Fianna Fáil has dropped back significantly since the last poll in July but is still marginally ahead of where it was in the election while Fine Gael has recovered a little since July and is close to where it was in February.

