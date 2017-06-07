Irish EU exit would be ‘terminal pneumonia’ rather than ‘severe flu’

Former president of the European Parliament Pat Cox has said Brexit has given Ireland “severe flu” but an Irish exit from the European Union would result in “terminal pneumonia”.

Speaking in the Seanad on Wednesday morning, Mr Cox warned that the cost of not creating a more effective Union “could be fatal and very damaging”, with Brexit just a “hint” of what could come.

Mr Cox said Britain had chosen to leave and Ireland had to live with the consequences. Ireland was caught in circumstances that it did not find desirable and from which it could not escape.

However, he said it would not be wise for Ireland to contemplate following Britain out of Europe. “Terminal pneumonia is not a cure for severe flu,” he said.

He said there had been a fear that a “populist wave that was somehow Anglo-Saxon” might have swept across the continent, but elections in Austria, Holland and France had indicated that would not happen.

“The shock of the Brexit which in general was not anticipated, and the shock of the election of President Trump in the US which was not anticipated, are both likely to have the effect of energising and not paralysing the EU.”

Mr Cox said with the departure of Britain from the EU, the Union would lose 12 per cent of its population and 16 per cent of its GDP.

He said it was deeply regrettable but inevitable, and the decision of the British people had to be respected.

British Prime Minister Theresa May’s slogans of “Brexit means Brexit” and “No deal is better than a bad deal” were described as “obscure” by Mr Cox.

He said the exit of Britain from the customs union was something that would inevitably pose serious problems to cross-border trade, and he hoped the Northern Ireland executive would reform quickly.

Mr Cox said if the Union was valued then it needed to be invested in, “not a runaway investment but a recognition that something that matters has a cost”.

He was addressing the Seanad special select committee on the withdrawal of the United Kingdom from the European Union.