Ireland to increase focus on Brexit’s economic aspects

The Government’s approach to Brexit will pivot towards economic issues in the coming weeks as the EU and the UK prepare for formal negotiations to begin in June.

High-level sources confirmed on Tuesday night that economic and trade issues, and the threat posed to many Irish businesses by Brexit, would become more central to the Government contributions to the EU’s Brexit preparations.

The Government published a detailed Brexit strategy in the wake of the weekend summit in Brussels which saw Ireland’s priorities enshrined in the EU’s negotiating priorities.

The document presents a detailed guide to Ireland’s approach to the negotiations, while stressing that it will be part of the EU side. After recent reports of disagreements between the European Commission (the EU civil service which will conduct the negotiations on behalf of the member states), the Government strategy stresses that the final decisions on the EU side will be taken by the member states acting together, rather than by the commission. It says Ireland will use its influence to shape the EU position.

The document also warms of the potential threats of a “worst-case scenario” where the UK leaves the EU in two years’ time without any agreement, and trade rules between the two revert to World Trade Organisation rules.

This would mean that goods from the Republic entering the UK, including the North, would be subject to a range of tariffs. These tariffs would rise to as much as 50 per cent for some agricultural products.

Avoiding ‘cliff edge’

The document says the aim of the negotiations should be to avoid such a “cliff edge”. It also says “it is important that the UK also shares this objective and acts responsibly”.

The document has set out five principles that it says will guide its approach to managing the economic effects of Brexit.

It says it will seek EU support for Irish businesses and industries which face particular challenges from Brexit as the EU’s exit will represent “a serious disturbance to the Irish economy”.

It will also develop its own plans to assist businesses, including by offering support to exporters through State agencies.

The Government also says it will “leverage our position within the EU27 negotiation team, to shape the EU27 approach to negotiations”.

A central part of this effort will be seeking transitional arrangements after 2019 which recognise the particular difficulties Ireland faces because of its geographical position.

It will seek to maximise any opportunities from Brexit, in particular by attracting financial services businesses. And it says it will “continue to prudently manage our economy and the public finances”.

Peace process

The Government also says that the EU contributions to support the northern peace process must be maintained after Brexit.

While the Government’s document stresses the need to maintain the closest possible relationship with the UK after Brexit, there are growing fears about the prospects for the negotiations following publication of details of a dinner meeting last week between British prime minister Theresa May and President of the European Commission Jean Claude Juncker.

The reports, first published in Germany and thought to have been leaked by the commission, show the British have huge differences with the EU side about the conduct, timetable and likely conclusions of the talks, now expected to begin after the British general election on June 8th.

The Taoiseach declined to comment on the reports in the Dáil. “I don’t have a comment on leaks to newspapers,” he said. The Government spokesman said last night: “Our position is the EU position. We are one of the 27.”