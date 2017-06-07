Ireland prepared for potential terror attack, senior Ministers say

Senior Government figures have insisted Ireland is adequately prepared for the possibility of a terror attack.

Taoiseach Enda Kenny, Tánaiste Frances Fitzgerald and Minister for Housing Simon Coveney said gardaí have been given every resource available to assist them in the fight against terrorism.

Data and information sharing is also ongoing with the United Kingdom, the Government said.

Ms Fitzgerald met Garda Commissioner Nóirín O’Sullivan on Monday night to discuss the fact Rachid Redouane, one of the London attackers, was resident in Ireland for a number of years.

The Tánaiste said she was not in a position to reveal details surrounding Redouane’s stay in Ireland due to the ongoing investigation in the UK.

However, she stressed gardaí would release details at a later point but would not do anything to jeopardise the police work in the UK.

Government sources played down implications for the future of the Common Travel Area (CTA) between Ireland the UK.

Maintenance of the CTA is one of the Irish priorities for the Brexit negotiations. There is close co-operation between the security services in the UK and Ireland on immigration matters.

Government sources said Redouane’s movement was under European Union freedom-of-movement rights rather than because of the CTA.