Ireland needs EU ‘direct aid’ to handle Brexit, says FF leader

Ireland must widen its trading horizons to become less dependent on business with the UK in the post-Brexit era, Micheál Martin has said.

The Fianna Fail leader said there was also a need for immediate support for those hit hardest by the dramatic fall in the value of sterling, namely Irish exporters and those living in border communities, while the EU had to “allow and to support direct aid” to help the Irish economy weather the impact of the UK exit.

Delivering his annual Theobald Wolfe Tone commemoration at Bodenstown, Co Kildare, he described the actions of the London government as “little short of shambolic”.

“None of the people who argued for Brexit prepared plans for actually achieving the result – other than the arrogant belief that the world, including Europe, would rush to trade with Britain.

“The cabinet ministers responsible for Brexit have been cavalier and grossly unprofessional. They have been making it up as they go along, and after four months have yet to say what they are looking for other than to keep all the good bits, dump everything they don’t like, make their own rules and pay for nothing.”

Mr Martin also strongly criticised the Fine Gael minority government saying it was “drifting” and failing to tackle problems with sufficient urgency.

“This has nothing to do with them being in the minority.

“Ministers have absolute freedom to use the immense resources available to them to set out concrete strategies for the future. Instead they are constantly reactive and failing to engage with the issues.

“This is exactly what happened when they had a massive majority in the Dáil.”

Mr Martin claimed his party had “succeeded in stopping many of the most damaging Fine Gael policies” including blocking their “increasingly right-wing agenda and focus on tax cuts weighted to help the wealthiest most”.

“Some of the worst damage which their policies caused in the last five years have begun to be unwound.

“Even the Fine Gael Minister for Social Protection has acknowledged that they have departed from years of socially unjust and unfair budgets,” he said.

Warning of the dangers of Brexit, Mr Martin said “Ireland has to push for actions which can soften the potential short and medium-term destruction which Brexit may involve”.

He said “what we also need is to understand that this is a decision which will affect us permanently. It challenges our core economic strategies and demands medium and long-term policies.”

Mr Martin said: “I believe that we are facing a decisive moment similar to the one faced by Seán Lemass sixty years ago” when he moved to end protectionism and direct Ireland towards membership of the EU.

“He and his government decided that Ireland’s long-term future should be to open itself to the world and to invest in its people.”.

Mr Martin said “we can’t wait for another two and a half years before businesses and communities receive support to either replace lost markets or to be competitive in spite of the massive fall in sterling.”

And he said: “We must also stand by the people of Northern Ireland, and never fail to speak up for their interests.”

He said “Ireland will stand by the European Union” and “we need Europe to stand by us. We need the Union to allow and to support direct aid to stop us from suffering serious damage from Britain’s decision to take its own route.

“This is also a moment where basic democratic and humanitarian values are under attack throughout the world. We cannot stand quietly on the side-lines. If our values are to stand for anything we must speak up and we must support others.”