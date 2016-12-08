IRA admitted it killed prison officer Brian Stack 30 years after attack

Brian Stack (48) was the chief prison officer in Portlaoise prison when he was shot in the neck on March 25th, 1983. At the time the Troubles were raging and the the high-security prison in Co Laois housed the State’s paramilitary prisoners.

He was attacked after leaving an amateur boxing contest at the National Stadium in Dublin. The father of three was left paralysed and brain-damaged and lived for 18 months after the attack.

Austin Stack was 14 at the time of the attack on his father, his brother Kieran was 13 and his other brother Oliver was 12. Their father died having emerged from a coma with severe brain damage and paralysed from the neck down. He spent more than a year at the National Rehabilitation Institute in Dún Laoghaire and went home only near the end of his life.

“As we grew up, 1983 was a very tough time for all of us,” Austin Stack told reporters in 2013. “As a 14 year old, you’re shaving your father and he starts to cry. Those sort of things will remain with us for a long, long time.”

The IRA had always denied it was behind the killing. However, in 2013 the group acknowledged in a statement to the Stack family that it had in fact been responsible for the murder, which it said was not sanctioned by the leadership. “In Portlaoise a brutal prison regime saw prisoners and their families suffer greatly. This is the context in which IRA volunteers shot your father,” the statement said. The group said the member who ordered the killing had been disciplined but did not specify the nature of the sanction.

The statement was given to Mr Stack’s sons Austin and Oliver during a meeting with a former senior IRA leader in 2013 and Sinn Féin president Gerry Adams. The meeting was in a bungalow but the Stacks did not know where, having been taken there in a blacked-out van from a meeting place off the motorway near Dundalk, Co Louth.

Austin Stack (left) and Oliver Stack sons of Brian Stack pictured outside Leinster house in 2013 after a meeting with Gerry Adams.

Mr Adams stated at the time that he knew no more about the circumstances of the killing than what was contained in the IRA statement to the Stack family.

The issue of the Stack murder surfaced again in 2016. Gerry Adams told the Dáil on December 7th that he had received the names of four individuals who may have been involved in the murder from the Stack family in 2013. He said he forwarded this information to gardaí in February this year after Fianna Fáil leader Micheál Martin made allegations during the general election campaign.

Mr Adams said he did not list the four people as suspects but added in the Dáil on December 7th: “ It was in this context, and to remove any uncertainty or ambiguity, I emailed the Garda Commissioner the names that Austin Stack had given me and which he said had come from Garda and journalistic sources.”

Mr Stack has directly contradicted Mr Adams’s account. He has told The Irish Times that he was “absolutely categoric” that he never mentioned any names to Mr Adams in the course of “five or six” meetings between the two men.

“Gerry Adams asked me on the first occasion if I would be prepared to discuss names. I did tell him what I knew about how the operation was sanctioned and the details of it. But we never gave him any names,” Mr Stack said.

In a radio interview Mr Stack added: “He said he gave the names to the Garda Commissioner in an email on 22nd February 2016 ‘in the immediate aftermath’ of a meeting with me and my brother”, Mr Stack said. “This is not possible as the last time we met with Gerry Adams was in November 2013”.

A spokesman for Mr Adams said that Mr Adams “has made it clear that he had received these allegations from Austin Stack. Mr Adams subsequently passed on Mr Stack’s allegations to the Garda. Any investigation is a matter for the Garda Síochána. ”

Mr Stack has claimed Mr Adams had set out to mislead an investigation into the murder of his father, and that gardaí needed to look into that and that he had given a statement to the gardaí about this matter.

Also speaking in the Dáil on November 7th, Fine Gael TD Alan Farrell used Dáil privilege to say Dublin North-West TD Dessie Ellis and Kerry TD Martin Ferris had information in connection with the killing. Both Sinn Féin TDs named by Mr Farrell denied in the Dáil they had any role in the murder. Mr Ellis said he was in prison at the time. Mr Ferris said he met gardaí in 2013 and had nothing to answer for in relation to the killing.

Mr Ferris was twice jailed for membership of the IRA and served 10 years for importing arms and ammunition on the fishing vessel Marita Ann in 1984. Mr Ellis served eight years in prison after gardaí found explosives and bomb-making equipment under his bed in 1981.