IOC will not pay €410,000 bond to allow Pat Hickey leave Brazil

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) has become the latest organisation to say it will not pay the €410,000 bond that its former president Pat Hickey is required to lodge in court to be allowed to leave Brazil on medical grounds.

A court in Rio de Janeiro ruled Mr Hickey’s passport should be returned to him and that he can leave Brazil, on condition he put up a bond of 1.5 million Brazilian reals (€410,000).

It comes three months after his arrest in Rio for alleged ticket-touting, at which point he temporarily stepped aside from his position as president of the Olympic Council of Ireland (OCI).

An IOC spokesman confirmed on Friday it would not be assisting Mr Hickey with the bail bond.

In response to questions from The Irish Times, the IOC said: “No, the IOC will not pay for Mr Hickey’s bond.”

This follows the decision taken by Olympic Council of Ireland not to pay the money either, as it considered it a “personal matter” for Mr Hickey.

Stipulation

The OCI is currently paying Mr Hickey’s legal fees. This is understood to be due to a stipulation in the organisation’s articles of association that oblige it to pay the legal costs of staff members who run into difficulty during the course of their duties.

Senior management at the OCI held a discussion on Thursday as to whether a bail bond could be considered a legal expense, before concluding it could not.

The European Olympic Committee, of which Mr Hickey is a former president, has not responded to questions on the subject.

Arthur Lavigne, senior counsel on Mr Hickey’s legal team, said it was “unclear” who would put forward the bond.

Mr Hickey has protested his innocence.

A solicitor for the Hickey family in Dublin said on Friday they were not in a position to make a statement at this time.

“No doubt Mr Hickey will make a brief statement on his return to Ireland,” Anne Marie James said.