International Women’s Day: Global protests for equality

A series of strikes and other protests are being staged by women around the world on Wednesday to mark International Women’s Day.

From Ireland to Poland, Thailand to the United States, women from more than 50 countries are getting involved in the first International Women’s Strike to show solidarity with an energised global women’s movement.

The theme for 2017’s International Women’s Day – which celebrates the social, economic, cultural and political achievements of women – is #BeBoldForChange.

In Ireland the Strike4Repeal campaign is encouraging women to take a day off work on Wednesday, March 8th to call for a referendum on the eighth amendment, following a similar movement in Poland in October against the tightening of abortion laws there.

Pro-choice advocates will join the Strike4Repeal marches in Dublin, Belfast, Cork, Galway, Kerry and Kilkenny on Wednesday.

The marchers protested at the Department of Justice and the Department of the Taoiseach and have moved on to the Department of Health in Dublin.

They will proceed to O’Connell Bridge at 12.30pm. A March 4 Repeal will take place separately on Wednesday evening, assembling at The Garden of Remembrance at 5.30pm.

The Pro Life Campaign will hold an awareness event in favour of the Eighth Amendment on Dame Street at 1.15pm.

Focus Ireland said the charity had marked the day by highlighting the 96 per cent increase in the number of women homeless in Ireland.

It said in January this year there were almost 2,000 women homeless in Ireland, up from 1,017 in the same month in 2015.

Organisers of the International Women’s Strike have joined forces with coordinators of the Women’s March and hundreds of human rights and women’s campaigners to capitalise on momentum in the movement in the wake of Donald Trump’s election.

Up to two million people around the world marched for equality in January the day after his inauguration.

In the US, where the feminist movement has been galvanised by the election of a president who has bragged of grabbing women “by the pussy”, organisers are expecting small demonstrations across the country, with some major gatherings of strikers expected in Chicago and Washington DC.

In London, there will be a protest outside the family court in Holborn at 9.45am, followed by a “speak out” outside parliament, said Nina Lopez, a coordinator for the International Women’s Strike.

In Argentina many women will strike. Last year there was a national protest after a week of extreme violence against women including the violent rape and murder of 16-year-old Lucía Pérez in Mar Del Plata.

In Peru women are demanding an end to “violence against women in all its forms: physical, sexual, emotional and economic,” and marching in 10 regions, said Jill Ruiz.

In Brazil, where actions are planned in more than 70 cities, organiser Mariana Bastos said the focus would be on femicide.

International Women’s Day moved to March 8th in 1913, and was recognised by the United Nations – which now decrees an annual theme – in 1975.