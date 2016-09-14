Inside Politics podcast: Enda’s mysterious mojo

Enda Kenny has rediscovered his mojo, and along with it, his desire to stay on as Taoiseach for the foreseeable future.

Inside Politics podcast

Not everyone in Fine Gael is happy about that, including TD for Carlow-Kilkenny John Paul Phelan, who joins Fiach Kelly, Sarah Bardon and Hugh Linehan to discuss Fine Gael’s leadership on this week’s Inside Politics podcast.

The panel also discuss the Nama controversy, rebel Minister of State John Halligan’s future in Government, and the prospect of a boring Budget.