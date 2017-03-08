Inside Politics podcast: Another week, another scandal
Mother and baby home revelations have provoked strong reactions from political realm
The discovery of human remains at a former mother and baby home in Tuam, Co Galway has provoked strong reactions from the Taoiseach and others. File photograph: Clodagh Kilcoyne/Reuters
In the past week the confirmation of the discovery of human remains at a former mother and baby home in Tuam, Co Galway has shocked the nation.
In the political realm it has provoked strong reactions from the Taoiseach and others.